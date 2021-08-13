Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Reduced by Desjardins (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of CAE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -242.90, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAE by 167.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CAE by 16.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 974,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140,592 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CAE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 34.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 394,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 101,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

