Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. 1,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,982. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $104,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

