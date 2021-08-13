Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

VTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

Shares of VTC opened at GBX 1,541.53 ($20.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £711.92 million and a P/E ratio of -132.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,376.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Vitec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

In other news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.