Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

VWAGY traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $36.67. 751,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,060. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

