The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,668,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,351,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

