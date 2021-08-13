Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.53.

Shares of CHR traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.11. 199,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$665.27 million and a P/E ratio of 34.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.68. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$202.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$222.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer acquired 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$496,175.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

