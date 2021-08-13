Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,032,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $372.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.62.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

