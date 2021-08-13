Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $35,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

COF opened at $176.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $63.39 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

