Canaccord Genuity Trims Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price to $38.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

DSP stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

