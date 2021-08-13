Lake Street Capital Raises VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $11.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. VirTra has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%. Analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VirTra in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in VirTra in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VirTra in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VirTra by 235.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 50,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

