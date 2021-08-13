Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $534.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
