Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $534.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCAP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.