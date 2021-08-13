Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

DHC stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $910.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

