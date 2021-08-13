Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.50% of Elastic worth $66,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 412.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

NYSE ESTC opened at $154.59 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $87.89 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

