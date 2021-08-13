Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 40,572 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 40,572 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $56,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SEA by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,931 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $313.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.38. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $311.43. The company has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a PE ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

