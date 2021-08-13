Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiv LP bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

