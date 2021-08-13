Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

NYSE SAVE opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

