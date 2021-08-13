Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 168,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,459. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

