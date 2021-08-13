Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00299808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00131041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00155738 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002414 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

