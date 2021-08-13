Selfkey Price Hits $0.0103 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $48.00 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00895911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115424 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,669,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

