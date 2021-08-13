PAID Network (PAID) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.82 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and $664,464.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00142120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00151883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,519.03 or 1.00031819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.00865620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

