SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $10.46 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00142120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00151883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,519.03 or 1.00031819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.00865620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon's official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

