Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Generation Bio stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $55.72.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
