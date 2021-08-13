Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Generation Bio stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 62,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $1,584,822.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,074. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.