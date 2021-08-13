BTSE (BTSE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,076.00

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One BTSE coin can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00012332 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BTSE has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $24.97 million and approximately $141,076.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00142120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00151883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,519.03 or 1.00031819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.00865620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

