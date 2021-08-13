indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23), reports. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

Shares of INDI opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDI. Craig Hallum began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

