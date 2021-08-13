Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after buying an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $484.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.