Bank of Hawaii Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in International Paper were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

IP stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

