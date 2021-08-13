Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 2,069 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Schlumberger by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Schlumberger by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.55 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

