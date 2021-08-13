Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,478.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

