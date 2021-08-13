Busey Wealth Management Purchases 4,875 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

