ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 30.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 31 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

