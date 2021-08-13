Bank of Hawaii Has $797,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NYSE:KR opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

