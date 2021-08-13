Bank of Hawaii Buys 9,647 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 134.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of -147.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,892,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,421,982 shares of company stock valued at $448,443,533.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

