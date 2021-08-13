Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $50.83 on Friday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.