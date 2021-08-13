Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ BMBL opened at $50.83 on Friday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
