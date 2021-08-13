Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Canopy Growth Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

CGC stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $751,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 36.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

