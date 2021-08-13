UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of UBS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

