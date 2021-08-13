Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

