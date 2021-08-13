Cormark Increases Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$45.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective boosted by Cormark to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITP. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$14.30 and a 12 month high of C$32.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,041,711.45.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

