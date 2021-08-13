Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at ATB Capital

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SCL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.21.

TSE:SCL opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.94 million and a PE ratio of -24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.62. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.66 million. Analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.2590207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

