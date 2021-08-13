Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.13.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$47.16 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$29.30 and a 1 year high of C$62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.51.

In other news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

