Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.50 at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$21.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMU.UN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.57.

SMU.UN stock opened at C$21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.58 and a 1 year high of C$21.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.24. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

