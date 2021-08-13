Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$102.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNR. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Linamar stock opened at C$74.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$37.15 and a 12-month high of C$91.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$76.23. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

