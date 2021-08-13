Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.86.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$32.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$31.23 and a 52 week high of C$50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

