Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 13,261 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $44,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,581,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

In other CorVel news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $459,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,571,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,259,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,655 shares of company stock worth $5,905,882. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

