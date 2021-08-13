Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lessened by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.54. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

