Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 230,580 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230,580 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $30,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $105.22. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

