Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $47,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.93.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

