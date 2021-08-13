Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Badger Meter worth $28,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMI stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.02.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

