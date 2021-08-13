Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.
Shares of FRG stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.38.
In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
