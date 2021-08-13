Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

