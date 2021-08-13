Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Eaton by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 484,737 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $167.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $168.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

