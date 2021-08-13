Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

VYGR opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

